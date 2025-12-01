Raphinha sets up 2, Olmo scores double as Barcelona rebounds back from Chelsea defeat

1 December 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Raphinha set up two early goals and Dani Olmo scored a double as Barcelona fought back for a 3-1 win over Alaves in La Liga, following the poor showing at Chelsea in the Champions League, Azernews reports citing AP.

Lamine Yamal also delivered an inspired performance to shake off Barcelona’s 3-0 loss at Stamford Bridge midweek, when he was unable to show his usual attacking flair. The 18-year-old star scored Barcelona’s equalizer, delivered an assist and went close twice to adding another goal against Alaves, including a shot off the post late in the first half.

Raphina twice raced behind the defense on the left side of the area before squaring passes for Yamal and Olmo to score in the eighth and 26th minutes.

Olmo added a third goal in stoppage time when he worked a one-two passing combination with Yamal before firing home.