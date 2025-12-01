Andijan chosen to serve as Turkic World’s Cultural Capital for 2026 [PHOTOS]

1 December 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Aktau, the Caspian Sea jewel of Kazakhstan and the 2025 "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World", concluded a year filled with cultural and artistic festivities with a spectacular gala concert at the People’s Arena, Azernews reports citing TURKSOY.

During the event, the title of Cultural Capital was officially passed on to the historic city of Andijan in Uzbekistan for the year 2026.

The year-long program, proclaimed by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), came to a close on November 28, 2025, with a grand ceremony attended by senior state officials, artists, and thousands of culture enthusiasts from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and other regions of the Turkic World.

Featuring around 250 performers, the closing ceremony transported the audience through an unforgettable artistic journey showcasing the cultural richness and diversity of the Turkic World.

Opening the event, Kazakhstan's Minister of Culture and Information, Aida Balayeva, emphasized that Aktau had truly earned its prestigious title. She highlighted that more than 30 international events, including theatre, opera, film festivals, and academic gatherings were held throughout the year:

"The city of Aktau has honourably fulfilled this historic mission and completed it with remarkable success. Festivals on the Caspian shores brought together hundreds of artists from seven countries and more than 100,000 spectators. This demonstrated the strength of our shared cultural bond. May the cultural flame ignited in Aktau shine just as brightly in Andijan in 2026," she said.

She also mentioned decisions made at TURKSOY's 42nd Term Meeting regarding the digital transformation of the organization, stressing the importance of digitizing cultural heritage and promoting creative industries.

Representing the Elders of the Turkic World, Binali Yıldırım, Chairman of the Elders' Council of the Organization of Turkic States, conveyed greetings from Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and underscored the strategic significance of culture.

Calling Kazakhstan a pillar of stability in the Turkic World, Yıldırım stated:

"Roads, bridges, and ports are physical structures, but culture defines the identity and destiny of a nation. Our cooperation in culture is the strongest guarantee for the future of the Turkic World. We are building bridges, and it will be our youth who cross them to shape our shared future."

He also announced that, following the vision of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a major gathering of intellectuals, scholars, and cultural figures of the Turkic World will be organized under the Council of Elders in 2026.

TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev expressed deep appreciation for the successful events hosted by Aktau throughout the year, calling the city not just a venue but a true meeting point for the Turkic World:

"Throughout the year, we witnessed the richness of our shared culture and the heartfelt closeness of our related peoples. In the coming years, our cooperation in cultural diplomacy and joint projects will only continue to strengthen. I extend my gratitude to everyone who contributed to this success."

A highlight of the evening was the ceremonial handover of the Cultural Capital symbol. Deputy Governor of Mangystau, Erbol Izbergenov, passed the emblem to Shuhratbek Abdurahmanov, the Governor of Andijan, which will hold the title in 2026.

Governor Abdurahmanov stated that Andijan is ready to present its ancient history and culture to the world in 2026 and expressed his happiness in undertaking this distinguished responsibility.

The ceremony concluded with performances of traditional Turkic melodies, messages of unity and solidarity, and a group photo to commemorate the event.