Azerbaijan cuts bituminous crude exports to Türkiye in first ten months of year

1 December 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)
From January to October this year, Azerbaijan exported 133,100 tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to Türkiye, worth $65 million, Azernews reports, citing data from the State Customs Committee.

