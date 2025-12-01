Azerbaijan cuts bituminous crude exports to Türkiye in first ten months of year
From January to October this year, Azerbaijan exported 133,100 tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to Türkiye, worth $65 million, Azernews reports, citing data from the State Customs Committee.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!