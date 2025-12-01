Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan forge partnership for education and research [PHOTOS]

1 December 2025 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku Engineering University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uzbekistan National University named after Mirzo Ulugbek, Azernews reports. The agreement was concluded as part of the QS Eurasia Forum 2025.

During the signing ceremony at Uzbekistan National University, the parties exchanged detailed views on the current activities of the two universities, recent achievements, and priority goals in scientific and academic fields. The meeting served as an effective platform to broadly discuss the prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Rectors Yaqub Piriyev and Inom Madjidov emphasized that the friendly relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are also developing at a high level in the fields of education and science.

During the meeting, several key issues were thoroughly discussed. These included organizing joint dual-degree programs and expanding academic mobility opportunities.

The parties also considered involving faculty members as supervisors for doctoral students. They also discussed increasing the number of joint scientific articles published in reputable journals indexed in Scopus. Finally, initiatives for sustainable scientific collaboration in engineering, chemistry, and economics were addressed.

The MoU will play a solid foundational role in implementing the planned projects in the future and advancing cooperation in scientific-technical and educational fields to a new level.

The QS Eurasia Forum 2025 was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan at Central Asian University under the theme "Broadening Horizons: Building Global Bridges in Higher Education".

It gathered over 300 participants including university leaders, government officials, experts in education, and representatives of research institutions from Eurasia and beyond.

The agenda included plenary sessions, master‑classes, and workshops on topics such as university internationalization, global academic partnerships, innovation, higher‑education quality, and preparing for global rankings.

The event provided a platform for higher education institutions from different countries, including Azerbaijan, to engage in dialogue, explore collaboration, and strengthen academic and research cooperation across the Eurasian region.