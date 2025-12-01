OSCE officially closes Minsk process following joint appeal by Azerbaijan and Armenia

1 December 2025 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The OSCE has formally completed the dissolution of the Minsk Process and all structures linked to it, marking the end of the decades-long mediation format on the former Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict, Azernews reports.

According to an official OSCE statement, the process was finalized at 23:59 on 30 November 2025, in line with the Ministerial Council Decision MC.DEC/1/25, adopted on 1 September 2025. The decision followed a joint appeal by Armenia and Azerbaijan to the Finnish OSCE Chairmanship.

The OSCE emphasized that the completion of all administrative procedures signifies the definitive closure of the Minsk Process.

“The closure of the Minsk Process means the implementation of the consensus decision of all 57 OSCE participating States of 1 September, following the historic joint declaration signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Washington on 8 August 2025, witnessed by US President Donald Trump,” the statement read.

This move formally ends a mediation mechanism created in 1992, underscoring the transition toward a new phase in the normalization efforts between Baku and Yerevan.