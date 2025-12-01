Ministry highlights major growth in student digital skills programs

1 December 2025 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A total of 600,000 students across Azerbaijan are now receiving digital skills lessons in addition to standard informatics classes, Azernews reports.

Deputy Minister of Science and Education Hasan Hasanli made the announcement during the award ceremony for the winners of the Inter-School National Hackathon – 2025, held with support from the Ministry of Science and Education.

According to him, determination, a strong national vision, and perseverance make it possible to overcome any challenge:

"When this strategy was approved in 2022, internet access and computer availability in schools were not at the level we wanted. Today, these issues have largely been resolved, and students now have broad access to computers and the internet. Across the country, 175 centers provide access to the Hackathon. In its fifth year, the Hackathon has already engaged 350,000 students. Meanwhile, 600,000 schoolchildren are studying digital skills beyond informatics, and more than 300,000 students have been involved in STEAM programs."