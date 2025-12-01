Baku to host International Civil Aviation Organization event

1 December 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

An event of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will be held in Baku from December 9 to 11, Azernews reports, citing the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

It is worth noting that the Agency has already begun preparations for the gathering.

The agency stated that, during the financing process, the Cabinet of Ministers’ decision dated November 4, 2008 — which approves the “Rules for Allocating and Spending State Budget Funds for International and National Events Held by State-Funded Organizations, as well as for Receiving and Servicing Delegations and Officials from Foreign Countries” — will be taken into account.