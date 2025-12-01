State Chamber Orchestra captivates audience with magnificent concert [PHOTOS]

1 December 2025 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra has captivated the audience with a magnificent concert at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

The concert was conducted by People's Artist and conductor Ayyyub Guliyev. Alongside the orchestra, the gifted violinist Dilara Mehdiyeva-Kurtaran performed as a soloist, with her interpretation of the program's pieces adding an emotional touch to the evening.

The concert's program was diverse and rich in variety. The audience was treated to a unique performance of Giuseppe Verdi's String Quartet in E minor, presented for the first time in Baku in a string orchestra arrangement.

The program continued with compositions by Azerbaijani composer Agshin Alizadeh, including the vibrant "Aşıqsayağı" and the expressive "Pastoral," which beautifully highlighted national melodies and the sophistication of the composer's style.

A special mood was set by the Serenade from the "Music of the Night" cycle by Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov, performed with a deeply emotional and intimate quality, enveloping the audience in a meditative atmosphere.

The evening concluded with one of the world's most beloved pieces, Astor Piazzolla's "The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires," filled with passionate tango rhythms and the dramatic flair characteristic of the Argentine composer.

The evening ended with enthusiastic applause, underscoring the continued appreciation of Baku’s audience for both global and Azerbaijani classical music.

The Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra was established in 1964 through the initiative of Azerbaijani classical music icons Gara Garayev and Fikrat Amirov.

The ensemble's first chief conductor and artistic director was People's Artist and state award laureate Nazim Rzayev.

Throughout its over fifty-year history, the orchestra has graced many prestigious venues across the globe, participated in renowned international festivals, and helped promote Azerbaijani musical heritage.

In recognition of its significant contribution to the global promotion of Azerbaijani classical music, the orchestra received the national Humay Prize in 2007.

Since 2018, the orchestra has been under the leadership of People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov, who serves as its artistic director and chief conductor.