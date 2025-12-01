Defense Ministry to destroy expired munitions in Pirekeshkul and Agdere

1 December 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry announced that obsolete and unusable munitions will be safely destroyed in Pirekeshkul and Agdere between December 1 and 5.

Azernews reports that the disposal operation will take place at a training ground near the Pirekeshkul settlement and at a military training center in the Agdere district.

The ministry noted that the process will be conducted strictly in line with safety protocols. Residents in nearby areas may hear the sound of explosions during the operation.

“We call on the public to remain calm. There is no reason for concern,” the ministry said, urging citizens not to be alarmed by the noise associated with the controlled detonations.