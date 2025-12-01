National Art Museum to host concert by young musicians

1 December 2025 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum will host the concert program "Under the Magic of Painting – from Baroque to the Present Day" on December 2 as part of the "Music in the Museum" project, Azernews reports.

The faculty and students of the Instrumental Performance Department of the Musical Art Faculty of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts prepare the program.

The concert will feature performances by students Sunbul Safarli, Nargiz Safarli, Nushaba Rustamova, Hamaya Bakhyshova, Ryavana Musayeva, Ulviya Taghiyeva, Sevda Abbasova, Aynur Akhadova, Roya Ahmadova, Aysel Gafarova, Dilber Islamova, Nazrin Asgarli, Agha Babazade, Leyla Iskenderova, Jamila Huseynzade, Turkan Mustafayeva, Busat Yusifzade, Musa Musayev, Yahya Rzayev, and Ulvi Taghirov, who will perform together with their instructors — Mirkhalid Mammadzade, Zaur Mammadov, Gunel Guliyeva, Leyla Parlanova, and Aydan Vazirowa. The concert will be hosted by student Kimya Jafarli.

The program will include unforgettable works by world-renowned composers, from the Baroque era to the present day.

This musical evening will allow the audience to discover the subtleties of classical music and immerse themselves in a unique atmosphere.

Founded in 1937, the Azerbaijan National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of brush.

The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists.

These exhibitions have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.