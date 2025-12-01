Azernews.Az

Azerbaijani gas to Europe tops 53 bcm via TANAP as pipeline marks anniversary

1 December 2025 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

TANAP has revealed the volume of Azerbaijani gas transported via the pipeline on the occasion of its anniversary. According to the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan, over 53 billion cubic meters of this volume have been delivered to European markets.

