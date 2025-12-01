Azerbaijani gas to Europe tops 53 bcm via TANAP as pipeline marks anniversary
TANAP has revealed the volume of Azerbaijani gas transported via the pipeline on the occasion of its anniversary. According to the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan, over 53 billion cubic meters of this volume have been delivered to European markets.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!