Baku hosts conference dedicated to World AIDS Day

1 December 2025

Speakers scheduled to address the conference include Deputy Minister of Health Nadir Zeynalov; Yagut Garayeva, Head of TABIB’s Department for Disease Prevention and Control; Famil Mammadov, Director of the Republican AIDS Control Center; Gunash Jafarova, Deputy Director of the center; and members of the Milli Majlis Health Committee.

The event brings together officials from the Ministry of Health, the AIDS Control Center, the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), as well as members of parliament.

A conference dedicated to World AIDS Day, marked on December 1, is being held in Baku, Azernews reports.

