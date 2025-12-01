Seat belts abolished in European country

1 December 2025 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Although seat belt use has been strictly mandatory in most European countries since the 1990s, there is one state that still does not enforce this rule, Azernews reports.

When seat belts were first introduced, the measure faced significant distrust from drivers and was even described as “repressive.” However, studies and expert analyses quickly demonstrated their effectiveness in preventing injuries in dangerous road situations, making seat belts one of the most important passive safety mechanisms.

Yet, in the heart of Central Europe, one country still takes a different approach: the Principality of Monaco. Widely known for its luxury lifestyle, wealthy residents, and a fleet of supercars that fill its streets, Monaco remains the only European country where seat belt use is not legally mandatory.

This exemption is largely due to the principality’s low urban speed limit of 50 km/h. Monegasque authorities have argued that at such speeds, seat belts are less necessary because the risk of severe accidents is minimal.

However, road safety experts are increasingly challenging this approach. They point out that even at speeds below 50 km/h, collisions can result in serious injuries. Critics argue that Monaco’s current legislation is outdated and does not meet modern safety standards.

Monaco boasts one of the most advanced road networks in the world, which could safely support higher speed limits. If that were to happen, mandatory seat belt laws would likely need to be implemented, potentially bringing this glamorous microstate in line with the rest of Europe on traffic safety.