Azerbaijan clears thousands of mines and UXO in liberated territories

1 December 2025 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has reported significant progress in demining operations across the country’s liberated territories, Azernews reports.

During the operations, ANAMA neutralized 575 anti-personnel mines, 208 anti-tank mines, and 6,510 unexploded ordnance (UXO) in districts including Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, and the liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrum, Ashagi Eskipara, Kerimli, and Gizilhajily in Gazakh. Over the past week alone, 6,443.9 hectares of land were cleared.

Founded in 1998, ANAMA mobilizes resources to address mine action in line with national priorities. The agency coordinates inter-agency efforts for safe mine clearance in de-occupied and war-affected regions, conducts research, transfers cleared mines to end users, and communicates Azerbaijan’s mine situation to the global community. ANAMA also works to strengthen cooperation with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat effectively.

These operations are a key step toward ensuring the safety of residents returning to liberated areas and enabling sustainable reconstruction and development.