Baku to host int'l conference on 'Developing Artificial Intelligence Index in Islamic World'

1 December 2025 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Director-General of ICESCO, Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik, and the Chairman of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, will visit Baku to participate in the international conference on "Developing the Artificial Intelligence Index in the Islamic World," Azernews reports.

The event, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Science and Education, in partnership with ICESCO, will take place on December 8-9 at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The "Artificial Intelligence Index in the Islamic World" document, developed to measure the development trends of artificial intelligence on a scientific basis, will be presented for the first time at the Baku conference.

The conference aims to strengthen cooperation on artificial intelligence in the Islamic world and discuss the ethical, social, and economic impacts of artificial intelligence.

The event will be attended by education ministers from 10 ICESCO member countries, international experts, representatives of government agencies, and a total of around 150 participants.

Within the framework of the conference, discussions will be held on the role of artificial intelligence in the education system, and a final declaration will be adopted on "Developing the Artificial Intelligence Index among ICESCO member countries."