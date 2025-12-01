Azerbaijan approves "Agreement on cooperation in education" with Rwanda - decree
The "Agreement on cooperation in the field of education between the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Education of Rwanda" has been approved, Azernews reports.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, the said agreement, signed in Baku on September 20, 2025, was approved.
After the agreement enters into force, the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions.
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry must also notify the Government of Rwanda that the internal procedures necessary for the agreement to enter into force have been completed.
