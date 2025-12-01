Offshore wind opens new chapter in Azerbaijan’s energy transition strategy

1 December 2025 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

If fully realized, the 600 MW offshore wind farm could deliver clean electricity sufficient for hundreds of thousands of households, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and decrease natural gas consumption used for electricity generation. This, in turn, could free up more gas for export or other uses, while contributing to global climate goals and Azerbaijan’s ambition to become a regional renewable energy hub.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!