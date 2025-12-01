Azerbaijan, Türkiye reinforce healthcare cooperation at Baku meeting

1 December 2025 18:34 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A meeting was held at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health with Türkiye’s Ambassador to Baku, Birol Akgün.

Azernews reports that welcoming the guest, Minister of Health Teymur Musayev highlighted that the strong, historic ties between the two countries are rooted in deep friendship and brotherhood.

“The partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, built on trust, mutual respect, and fraternity, is at its highest level,” he said.

Musayev noted that since the early years of modern Azerbaijan’s independence, institutional cooperation had been established between the two countries’ health sectors. He emphasized that, as in all areas, cooperation with the brotherly nation in healthcare and medical science remains exemplary.

He underlined that Azerbaijan’s delegation participated extensively in the 11th Turkic World Medical Congress in Ankara, adding that such international platforms are invaluable not only for exchanging experience but also for defining joint priorities for the future.

Musayev also stressed that the digitalization of the healthcare system is one of the Ministry’s key priorities:

“One of our main goals is to train doctors who can master artificial intelligence and digital technologies.”

The minister expressed confidence that cooperation in medical, scientific, and other fields would continue to develop successfully.

Ambassador Akgün thanked the Ministry for the warm reception and noted that the Azerbaijan–Türkiye brotherhood, based on strong foundations, clearly reflects the unity and solidarity between the two nations. He emphasized the exceptional role of both countries’ leaders in strengthening bilateral relations.

Speaking about the significance of the 11th Turkic World Medical Congress, Akgün said that such events are crucial for bringing the healthcare systems of the two countries closer together and contributing to the development of global medicine.

The meeting continued in an atmosphere of mutual understanding, with a productive exchange of views on expanding cooperation in the healthcare field.