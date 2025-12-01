Commonwealth Countries strengthen cooperation in film production [PHOTOS]

1 December 2025 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The film industry has become a key platform for cultural exchange and creative collaboration among CIS countries.

Modern film production not only reflects the rich histories and identities of these nations but also boosts connections between filmmakers, audiences, and creative institutions across the region.

CIS countries are enhancing their cinematic networks while preserving a shared cultural heritage through the universal language of film.

A roundtable on "The Development of Modern Film Production in CIS Countries" brought together industry experts to discuss opportunities for collaboration and the advancement of cinema across the region.

Moderated by producer and actor Azer Aydemir, the event featured a speech by Masim Mammadov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Lachin. He spoke about the infrastructure projects being carried out in the region and noted that special attention is given to cultural development in Lachin. One of the first cultural institutions established in the city is the Hoçazfilm studio, and Lachin offers numerous interesting locations for film shooting.

Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov emphasized that culture serves as a spiritual bridge connecting peoples, while cinema is one of the most powerful artistic tools for reflecting a nation's history, cultural identity, and worldview.

He added that the Azerbaijani government has made the development of cinematography a strategic priority. In recent years, significant institutional steps have been taken, new financing mechanisms established, and the international integration of the creative environment strengthened.

Over the past three years, the Azerbaijan Film Agency (ARKA), operating under the Culture Ministry, has financially supported the production of more than 70 state-commissioned film projects, over 50 of which have already been presented to audiences.

It was also noted that Azerbaijan's film production cost rebate mechanism has created favorable conditions for filming in the country, making Azerbaijan an attractive location for international producers.

The Azerbaijani side stressed the importance of further expanding collaboration in cinema among CIS countries. Initiatives are being proposed to support co-production projects, joint script laboratories, experience exchange among young filmmakers, and regional film forums. Within this framework, joint productions such as "Molla Nasreddin, My Friend in Difficult Days" help express the shared cultural heritage and spiritual closeness of peoples through the language of cinema.

Other speakers at the event included Tair Iksanov, Executive Director of the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation of CIS Countries; Rovshan Muradov, Member of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan; Gurban Pirimov, ARKA Deputy Director General; Amil Mamibayli, Director of Hoçazfilm studio; Ali-Sattar Guliyev, Director of Nizami Cinema Center; Svetlana Semashko from Belarus; Rabiyya Mirlanova, Senior Specialist at Kyrgyzfilm studio; Yekaterina Svirina, Advisor to the CEO of Roskino JSC; Akmal Abdullozoda from Tajikfilm; Mannob Kuchkarov from the Uzbekistan Cinematography Agency; and many others.

The discussion focused on the prospects for collaboration in cinema among CIS countries and highlighted the significance of joint projects.