Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports to Tunisia decline in past ten months of year

Azerbaijan exported 310,300 tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals to Tunisia during January–October of this year, with a total value of 167.9 million USD, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

