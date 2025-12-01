Azernews.Az

Monday December 1 2025

Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports to Tunisia decline in past ten months of year

1 December 2025 17:44 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports to Tunisia decline in past ten months of year
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Azerbaijan exported 310,300 tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals to Tunisia during January–October of this year, with a total value of 167.9 million USD, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more