Azernews.Az

Monday December 1 2025

Azerbaijan resumes oil exports to Denmark after year-long pause

1 December 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan resumes oil exports to Denmark after year-long pause
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan has resumed the export of crude oil and petroleum products to Denmark for the first time since last year, according to new data from the State Customs Committee, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more