Turkic States to convene mapping working group in Baku ahead of major 2026 Forums

1 December 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The second meeting of the Mapping Working Group of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Baku on December 2–3, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the Ministry, the gathering will bring together representatives of geodesy, cartography, land management, cadastre, remote sensing, and geographic information systems institutions from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, as well as observer states Hungary and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Azerbaijan will participate in the session with delegates from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Geodesy and Cartography Agency under the Ministry, and specialists from other relevant state bodies.

The meeting will review the implementation status of the goals set during the Working Group’s first session, held on September 30–October 1, 2024, in Ankara. Participants will also discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in the field of mapping, outline new objectives, and examine opportunities for their practical implementation.

The event, taking place ahead of World Environment Day and the World Urban Forum (WUF13), both scheduled to be held in Baku in 2026, reflects Azerbaijan’s consistent efforts to enhance collaboration in geodesy, cartography, and geographic information systems, while advancing environmental protection and sustainable management initiatives.