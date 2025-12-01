ADA university alumni gather in Berlin for annual international forum [PHOTOS]

1 December 2025 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

The annual forum of ADA University alumni living abroad was held this year at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin, bringing together graduates, university leadership, diplomats, and partners for a wide-ranging exchange of ideas, Azernews reports.

Dedicated to the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty”, the event was jointly organized by ADA University, the ADA University Foundation, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany, and the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, with support from Kolin Azerbaijan.

Opening the forum, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev stressed the importance of uniting ADA graduates in Europe, noting that the knowledge and experience Azerbaijani youth acquire abroad plays a critical role in representing the country’s intellectual potential globally. He highlighted that the achievements of ADA graduates in diverse fields reflect the university’s high educational standards and international outlook. The ambassador added that such initiatives strengthen Azerbaijani–German relations and help build long-term cooperation among alumni.

ADA University Vice-Rector Gunay Ziyadova delivered a detailed presentation on the university’s latest innovations, academic advancements, and future development plans. She underlined that ADA continues to progress in education and innovation, with its global alumni network playing an essential role in this growth.

Rector of ADA University, Ambassador Hafiz Pashayev, addressed the event as the keynote speaker, emphasizing that graduates—regardless of where they live—remain an integral part of the university’s mission. He encouraged alumni to actively participate in collaborative initiatives, stressing that such engagement creates new opportunities for both graduates and the institution.

The forum continued with a panel discussion moderated by Zohra Asadova from ADA’s Alumni Affairs Department. ADA graduates Mashdi Aliyev, Fidan Eminli, Sabira Imrani, Aydin Javadov, and Jamila Talibzadeh shared their professional journeys, academic experiences, and perspectives on how ADA’s values shape success across sectors. Participants also exchanged views on global trends, emerging challenges, and the evolving needs of international job markets.

Now a well-established tradition, ADA University’s alumni forums bring together graduates in various countries each year, contributing to stronger networks, closer cooperation, and new joint initiatives within the global ADA community.