Court hearing continues in case against Armenian citizen accused of war crimes and terrorism [PHOTOS]

1 December 2025 19:57 (UTC+04:00)

The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious offenses under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, continued on December 1.

According to Azernews, the hearing was held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Camal Ramazanov, and reserve judge Gunel Samedova. The accused was provided with a translator for Russian, his native language, and a state-appointed lawyer for his defense.

During the session, Judge Agayev introduced the court panel, prosecutors, translators, and other participants to the victims and their legal heirs attending for the first time. He also explained their rights and duties under the law.

Following this, the court heard statements from the victims.

Sardar Taghiyev, legal heir of Sabuhi Taghiyev, stated that his brother was killed by enemy fire in Lachin.

Victim Zeka Valiyev told Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev that a mortar shell fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups exploded near him in Khanabad village of the Khojaly district. The explosion killed Allahverdi Safiyev and Elnur Karimov, while Valiyev and Rasul Agayev sustained various injuries.

Vahid Aljanov, responding to questions from prosecutor Fuad Musayev, said that during a large-scale enemy attack in Lachin, a mortar shell exploded, killing one person and injuring him and several others.

Elgun Ismayilov told Nasir Bayramov, head of the Prosecutor General’s Department for State Accusation Defense, that gunfire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal armed groups in Gulyatag village of the Aghdara district caused injuries to him and Safar Huseynquliyev.

Bakhtiyar Huseynov reported that he was injured when a hand grenade exploded near him during enemy attacks in the Kalbajar direction. He added that others were also wounded during the incident.

Nusrat Orucov said he was injured in his shoulder when a hand grenade exploded near him in Kalbajar.

Cavid Khosiyev told prosecutor Tarane Mammadova that he and Javad Guliyev sustained multiple injuries after a mortar shell fired by the enemy exploded near them on the Aghdam–Khojaly route.

Nihad Seyidzade stated, in response to prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, that he, Murad Huseynov, and Revan Agazade suffered various injuries from enemy fire in the Khojaly district.

Beyler Karimov said he was injured as a result of mortar fire from the enemy on the Aghdam–Khojaly route.

The hearing then continued with the examination of documents and other evidence related to the case.

The next session of the trial has been scheduled for December 2.

Ruben Vardanyan faces charges under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan including planning, preparing, initiating, and waging aggressive war; deportation and forced transfer of the population; persecution; enforced disappearance; unlawful deprivation of liberty; torture; mercenarism; violation of the laws and customs of war; violations of international humanitarian law in armed conflict; intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide; illegal entrepreneurship; terrorism and financing terrorism; formation of a criminal organization; illegal acquisition and possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and related acts; acts endangering aviation safety; seizure of power by force or attempting to violently change the constitutional order; formation of unauthorized armed groups; and illegal crossing of the state border.