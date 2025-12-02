Azerbaijan advances green energy with Shafaq Solar Power Station integration [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

2 December 2025 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

In the territories recently liberated from occupation, Azerbaijan is making significant strides in renewable energy with the integration of the first industrial-scale solar power plant. Azernews reports that the 240-megawatt Shafaq Solar Power Station, constructed in Jabrayil District by bp as the largest foreign direct investment project in the region, is now being connected to the national power grid through extensive state-led infrastructure work.

