Youth and Sports Minister highlights anti-doping efforts at int'l conference [PHOTOS]

3 December 2025 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has participated in the World Conference on Doping in Sport 2025 in Busan, South Korea, Azernews reports.

The Minister addressed global issues related to anti-doping policy and provided information on Azerbaijan's anti-doping activities, international cooperation, and future priorities.

Farid Gayibov also spoke about the mass sports events hosted by Azerbaijan, the promotion of a healthy lifestyle (sport lifestyle), and other successful initiatives.

During the visit, Farid Gayibov held meetings with South Korea's Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Chae Hwi-young; the President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Witold Banka; and the Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City, Park Heong-joon.

The sixth World Conference on Doping in Sport is taking place at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center.

The conference brings together athletes and approximately 1,500 participants from the sports sector, including representatives from governments, national and regional anti-doping organizations, laboratories, service providers, researchers, and the media.

This edition of the World Conference focuses on engaging the anti-doping community in high-level discussions about the World Anti-Doping Program.

A key topic of the conference is the approval of the 2027 World Anti-Doping Code (the Code) and International Standards.

The process to update the 2027 Code and Standards began in September 2023, allowing stakeholders to contribute to enhancing the global anti-doping system.