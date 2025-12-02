Azernews.Az

Tuesday December 2 2025

Non-oil revenues to make up larger share of Azerbaijan’s 2026 budget

2 December 2025 17:47 (UTC+04:00)
Non-oil revenues to make up larger share of Azerbaijan’s 2026 budget
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The minister’s remarks reflect ongoing fiscal reforms, diversification initiatives, and expanding contributions from sectors such as agriculture, industry, transport, services, and digitalization, all of which play a growing role in shaping the country’s budgetary framework.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more