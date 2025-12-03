Azerbaijan stresses key role of OTS in regional cooperation

3 December 2025 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

“The Organization of Turkic States is our principal international organization because it is our family. These words accurately capture the spirit of our cooperation.”

As reported by Azernews, this was stated by Murad Najafbayli, Head of the Secretariat of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan. He made the remarks at the second meeting of the heads of cartography agencies of the Turkic States Organization (OTS).

Najafbayli emphasized that the work of the Cartography Working Group is one of the important directions of this cooperation:

“Thanks to geodesy, cartography, and geographic information systems, new opportunities and capacities are emerging for our countries.

Strengthening cooperation in this field is particularly important ahead of World Environment Day and the World Urban Forum, which will be held in Baku in 2026.

This also demonstrates once again Azerbaijan’s commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development.

I am confident that today’s meeting will be successful and will open new avenues for future collaboration.”