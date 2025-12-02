ChatGPT could start showing ads in mobile app

2 December 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In the beta version of the ChatGPT mobile app for Android, a code snippet was discovered hinting at plans to introduce advertising—traditionally considered one of the most intrusive forms of online content—into the platform, Azernews reports.

In build 1.2025.329, developers found direct references to features like “search advertising” and an “advertisement carousel.” If implemented, this could mark a major shift in the economics of the internet, as ChatGPT has so far remained almost completely banner-free.

According to Business Central (BC), the potential for targeted advertising is enormous. While Google primarily knows what users are searching for, ChatGPT can understand the context of what they are thinking and asking, opening up unprecedented possibilities for precision ads. Initially, the advertising modules are expected to appear only in search-related functions, similar to Google’s approach, but they could eventually expand to other types of AI interactions.

Such a move could have a significant impact on the digital market, BC notes, given ChatGPT’s rapidly growing audience. Recent estimates suggest that around 800 million people use ChatGPT every week, processing roughly 2.5 billion requests daily. Interestingly, India has now become the platform’s largest user base, surpassing the United States.

Some experts speculate that if ChatGPT introduces advertising, it could redefine the way AI services are monetized and even reshape online marketing strategies, potentially creating a new “AI-first” approach to targeted campaigns.