Deforestation fuels Indonesia floods

2 December 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The devastating floods that have claimed over a thousand lives in Indonesia are driven not only by climate change but also by the loss of forest cover, Azernews reports.

The Indonesian government has emphasized that deforestation is worsening the situation. Trees naturally absorb water and help maintain soil porosity, effectively acting like a sponge during heavy rains.

When forests are cleared, water flows more freely toward cities, particularly those located in river deltas. Exposed soil also becomes highly susceptible to erosion, which clogs rivers and further raises water levels.

Last year, Indonesia lost 2,400 square kilometers of rainforest, primarily due to mining and agricultural expansion. The island of Sumatra, which experienced the most severe flooding, suffered the greatest deforestation.

According to the Associated Press, the number of confirmed flood victims in Indonesia has risen to 659, with 475 people still missing.

Experts warn that restoring forested areas and implementing sustainable land management could significantly reduce the severity of future floods. Reforestation projects, combined with early warning systems, could act as a natural shield against catastrophic water surges, demonstrating that nature-based solutions are crucial in combating climate-related disasters.