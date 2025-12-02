ABF leadership meets with men's national team ahead of World Championship [PHOTOS]

2 December 2025 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

The leadership of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation (ABF) has met with the men's national team ahead of the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships Dubai 2025, Azernews reports.

In his remarks, Advisor to the President of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation Samir Huseynov stressed the significance of the championship, adding that high results are expected from each of the Azerbaijani boxers.

Huseynov, who inquired about the team's condition and offered recommendations, emphasised that the team for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics will be formed based on the results of the Azerbaijani championship.

ABF Secretary-General Nagi Safarov and Board member Rovshan Huseynov called on the boxers to be aware of their responsibilities and wished them success.

Following this, a report from the national team's head coach, Ravshan Khodjayev, was presented. He stated that the team is ready for the World Championship and that the boxers’ morale is high.

Note that Azerbaijan will be represented by 11 boxers at the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships Dubai 2025, scheduled for December 3–13.

Boxing is known as one of the oldest sports in the history of humankind.

The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000 BC.

This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the Greeks in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was established.

Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

In 1926, the boxing championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer, as a gold medallist at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.