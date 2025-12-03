MEMİM: Mingachevir State Drama Theater holds master class [PHOTOS]

3 December 2025 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A master class has been held at the Mingachevir State Drama Theater, Azernews reports.

The event was held as part of the project "Professional Theater Lessons in the Regions," organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM),

The classes were conducted by Honored Artist Gasim Nagi and theater expert, MEMİM employee Daglar Yusif.

During the lessons, issues such as repertoire selection, the author's concept, acting techniques, stage culture, and the execution of specific stage movements were discussed.

The project, which has been implemented since October 2024, aims to enhance the professionalism of theater companies, foster an active creative environment, familiarize participants with contemporary trends in theater arts, and promote experience exchange.

Earlier, master classes were held at the theater in Gusar, Lankaran, Gakh, and Gazakh, as well as within the "Mədəniyyət rüzgarı" project at the theaters of Agdam and Fuzuli.

