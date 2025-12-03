Baku Network joins Think Tank Platform

3 December 2025 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The “Baku Network” Centre for Analysis and Research has officially become a member of the Think Tank Platform, a development that gives fresh momentum to cooperation among leading analytical institutions within Azerbaijan’s intellectual ecosystem.

As Azernews reports, Baku Network, an independent non-governmental think tank, is widely recognised for its in-depth analysis of international events, global security trends, and geopolitical processes. The centre conducts comprehensive studies on political, economic, and security factors affecting Azerbaijan’s national interests and produces research that anticipates regional dynamics.

Its team consists of highly qualified experts with strong international experience and broad analytical expertise.

Joining the Platform marks an important stage in the institutional growth of Baku Network and promises to further strengthen the culture of analytical thinking in the country.

Established in 2024, the Think Tank Platform serves as a unified intellectual network bringing together institutions specialising in domestic policy, economics, security, international relations, and other strategic fields. Its goal is to enhance coordination, information exchange, and scientific–strategic synchronisation among think tanks.

Baku Network’s inclusion further reinforces Azerbaijan’s analytical landscape and adds intellectual support to the formation of a coherent national strategic vision.

Notably, in July this year, Baku Network became the first organisation in Europe to raise awareness about Azerbaijani journalists killed as a result of Armenian aggression. The centre organised a series of initiatives on this issue.

During an exhibition held in Paris, Baku Network presented materials honouring the fallen journalists. The event brought together members of the French public, as well as French and international media representatives.

The exhibition, hosted at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Paris, was organized under Baku Network’s project “Analysis of Hybrid and Ideological Threats Against Azerbaijan” with support from the State Support Agency for NGOs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France.

Booklets dedicated to the memory of the martyred journalists were distributed to exhibition visitors and guests of a separate event held at UNESCO headquarters marking the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s inscription on the World Heritage List. The presentation took place as part of the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee.