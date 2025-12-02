On Great Silk Road: AFW announces its 19th season [PHOTOS]

2 December 2025 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Fashion Week presents its 19th season, scheduled for 8–9 December 2025, bringing together the month’s key cultural and creative events, Azernews reports.

This year’s central concept, "On the Great Silk Road," reflects Azerbaijan’s strategic vision as a modern cultural, economic, and transport hub connecting East and West.

The theme highlights the country’s current initiatives in transportation, culture, and international cooperation, as well as efforts aimed at strengthening the Middle Corridor — a major route linking Europe and Asia.

This idea — the fusion of cultures, craftsmanship, forms, and contemporary design — shapes the creative direction of AFW19. The new season will focus on the dialogue between tradition and innovation, the reinterpretation of historical motifs, the growth of local fashion industries, and Azerbaijan’s integration into the global creative landscape.

Oriental Fashion Show within OIC Cultural Fest: Baku Creative Week

Ahead of Azerbaijan Fashion Week, a major event — the Oriental Fashion Show Paris — will take place on 8 December at the Baku Congress Hall as part of OIC Cultural Fest: Baku Creative Week. The event is organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

This large-scale cultural project is dedicated to the rich heritage of the Islamic world. Its concept is built around traditional artistic elements reimagined through the lens of contemporary fashion.

For more than 15 years, the Oriental Fashion Show has served as an international platform bringing together the creative industries of Islamic countries and opening new horizons for cultural exchange.

A long-standing and trusted partner of AFW is its founder, Hind Joudar, the creator of the Oriental Fashion Show (Paris). The OFS platform promotes the integration of Silk Road cultures with contemporary haute couture — a vision fully aligned with this year’s theme, “On the Great Silk Road.”

The 19th Season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week

The main event of the December fashion calendar — the 19th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week — will be held on 9 December at the Stone Chronicle Museum.

The programme includes collective runway shows by local and international designers, as well as special presentations of emerging and established designer lines.

Since 2015, Azerbaijan Fashion Week has evolved into a significant platform for the development of the regional fashion industry. Each season brings together designers, media, experts, creative communities, and international guests.

The 2025 season marks an important step in advancing Azerbaijan’s cultural diplomacy, promoting local design, and expanding global creative collaboration.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.