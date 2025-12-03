Citizens can now contact state agencies directly through myGov

3 December 2025 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

A major step has been taken in advancing the country’s digital-government ecosystem. Citizens in Azerbaijan can now send official letters directly to state institutions through the myGov platform, Azernews reports.

At the same time, government agencies will also be able to send official letters and notifications to citizens via the system.

The new feature enables citizens to draft official letters correctly and submit them electronically to the relevant state body. Through myGov, individuals can initiate inquiries, provide information, or request clarification on any issue by submitting a formal letter. Importantly, under the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Citizens’ Appeals,” state bodies must respond to citizens’ inquiries within 15 working days, or within 30 days if additional investigation is required.

How the process works:

1. Users access the “Official letter to state bodies” feature from the special envelope icon on the myGov homepage or through the “More” section.

2. They create a new appeal and fill in the recipient institution, the subject, and the text of the letter.

3. If needed, additional documents can be attached using the “Upload file” option.

4. After confirming the information, the letter is signed via the SİMA or ASAN digital signature and automatically sent to the selected institution.

5. All sent letters are stored in the “Sent” section, where users can track their status — including receipt, review, and response — in real time. Letters received from state bodies appear in the “Inbox” section.

Developed under the “Citizen–State” and “State–Citizen” communication model, this modern functionality is powered by the Digital Document Circulation subsystem provided by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency.

Currently, 59 government entities have been integrated into the system, and full integration of all agencies is expected in the coming days. In the first month alone, approximately 11,000 letters were exchanged through the platform. The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population topped the list of institutions sending the most letters, while citizens most frequently contacted the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, the Ministry of Justice, and ASAN Service.