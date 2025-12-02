bp’s Shafaq Solar Project becomes cornerstone of green export ambitions to Europe

2 December 2025 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

One of the most significant aspects of Azerbaijan’s renewable energy strategy is its potential to supply Europe with green electricity. With modern grid infrastructure, including the 330 kV Jabrayil Energy Hub and the Virtual Power Transfer Mechanism (VPTA), electricity generated at Shafaq can be efficiently integrated into the national system and delivered to export terminals such as Sangachal. This capability positions Azerbaijan as a future exporter of renewable energy, offering European markets...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!