Azernews.Az

Wednesday December 3 2025

Banks seen stable as Fitch flags resilient capital buffers [ANALYIS]

3 December 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Banks seen stable as Fitch flags resilient capital buffers [ANALYIS]
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

According to Fitch Solutions, Azerbaijan’s GDP is expected to grow by 2.6% in 2025 and 2.4% in 2026, reflecting a slowdown due to lower oil revenues, as the oil and gas sector accounted for 38.5% of GDP as of June 2025. While global oil prices are expected to decline by around 15% in 2025, Fitch analysts note that geopolitical risks, including tightening sanctions on Russia, could provide upside potential for oil prices in subsequent years. Other projections for Azerbaijan vary: the Ministry of Economy anticipates slightly higher growth of

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more