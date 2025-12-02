Azerbaijan and ECO Clean Energy Center sign Host Country Agreement

2 December 2025 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A Host Country Agreement has been signed between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Clean Energy Center of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

As reported by Azernews, according to the Ministry of Energy, the agreement was signed on behalf of the Azerbaijani Government by Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and by Aysel Yagubova, Executive Director of the ECO Clean Energy Center (TEM-CECECO).

The agreement defines the Center’s legal status, privileges and responsibilities in accordance with its Charter, ensuring that it can perform its functions effectively. It also regulates the framework of cooperation between the Center and the Host Country.

The ECO Clean Energy Center serves as an important platform for promoting and coordinating sustainable energy, energy transition, and energy efficiency initiatives at both national and regional levels. Its activities are expected to create additional opportunities for ongoing green energy projects in Azerbaijan and further strengthen the country’s role in regional energy processes, including efforts to enhance energy connectivity with Central Asia.

The placement of the Clean Energy Center in Baku highlights Azerbaijan’s commitment to advancing clean and green energy within the ECO framework and reflects the country’s growing contribution to regional cooperation in this sphere.

For reference, the Charter of the ECO Clean Energy Center was adopted on November 27, 2021, at the 25th meeting of the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers in Ashgabat, where Azerbaijan was selected as the host country for the Center.