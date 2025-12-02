Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry congratulates UAE and Laos on National Days
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended its congratulations to the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of its National Day.
Azernews reports that the ministry conveyed its message in a post on its official X account.
“We extend our congratulations to our friendly United Arab Emirates on the occasion of its National Day and convey our best wishes to its people and government. Happy National Day, UAE!” the post read.
In a separate message, the Foreign Ministry also congratulated Laos on its National Day:
“We sincerely congratulate the people and government of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic on the occasion of its National Day. Happy National Day, Laos!”
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!