Unskilled caregivers grow in Finland

2 December 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A recent study by the Etla Institute for Economic Research reveals that an increasing number of preschool education workers in Finland lack the necessary qualifications, Azernews reports.

Although the total number of educators has grown by 20% in recent years, the number of fully qualified specialists has increased by only 3%. This imbalance has led to a noticeable decline in the proportion of qualified teachers, particularly in Uusimaa and Lapland—regions that heavily influence national statistics.

Etla senior researcher Aino Kalmbach explains that the demand for preschool educators is shaped by two opposing trends. On one hand, Finland’s birth rate is declining, resulting in fewer preschool-age children. On the other hand, a growing number of children are attending kindergartens, which increases the need for caregivers. Additionally, the ongoing shift from family-based care to institutional kindergarten care further amplifies the demand for qualified staff.

The study also highlights that the shortage of qualified educators is most severe in regions where salaries in the field are low, including the metropolitan area. Kalmbach points out that this could affect the quality of early childhood education, which plays a crucial role in children’s long-term cognitive and social development.

Interestingly, Finland is widely known for its high-quality education system, yet this study shows that even in countries with strong educational traditions, challenges like workforce qualification gaps can emerge.

The Etla study covers the period 2010–2022 and was funded by the Finnish Ministry of Education and Culture.