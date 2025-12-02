ASAN Service marks 13 years of innovation as ASAN AI Hub officially opens

2 December 2025 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

“ASAN service,” established 13 years ago on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, has evolved into one of Azerbaijan’s leading innovation platforms. In a short period, its innovative public-service model has been successfully implemented nationwide and is now being exported internationally.

As reported by Azernews, these remarks were made by Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, during the opening ceremony of the ASAN Artificial Intelligence Center (ASAN AI HUB).

Mehdiyev noted that nearly 30 countries are currently studying the ASAN model with the intention of adopting it. This global interest, he said, stems from several factors:

“ASAN’s openness to innovation and its support for new ideas are key elements enabling its international recognition and adoption.”

The chairman emphasized that the importance of artificial intelligence has now become undeniable:

“According to the latest data, the AI market has already reached a value of $800 billion. Forecasts suggest that by 2030, this figure will climb into the trillions of dollars. Nearly 400 million people are already using AI solutions in various forms.”

He added that around 70% of international companies and businesses have integrated at least one AI solution into their operations.

“This shows that AI has become an integral part of our lives — a crucial tool in the economy, industry, healthcare, education, and both social and personal spheres. Azerbaijan is keeping pace with these global trends. As you know, in March this year, the President approved the Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2025–2028, which outlines serious tasks and a national framework for AI development,” he said.

Mehdiyev stressed that Azerbaijan is not lagging behind; on the contrary, it is demonstrating a clear ambition to be among the leading countries, declaring the application of AI in governance, the economy, industry, and other sectors as a national priority.