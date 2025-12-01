Global arms industry revenues rise

1 December 2025 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

The revenues of the world’s 100 largest arms manufacturing companies reached a record $679 billion last year, representing a real-term increase of 5.9% compared to 2023, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on the global arms trade, Azernews reports.

