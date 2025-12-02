Baku welcomes holiday season with magical New Year fair [PHOTOS]

2 December 2025 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

The holiday season has arrived in Baku, bringing with it a spirit of joy, lights, and celebration.

Dazzling New Year fair has sprung to life along the Seaside Boulevard, filling Baku with holiday lights, music, and festive cheer, Azernews reports.

The fair offers a magical winter adventure for visitors of all ages to enjoy together

One of the most eye-catching highlights of the fair is the city's very first outdoor ice rink. Created by ÜNNA Studio and organized by the Nargis Fund, the rink, located in the Dinamo zone, provides a spacious ice surface perfect for gliding freely and enjoying the winter season.

The fair is also adorned with dazzling decorative lights and a variety of entertainment zones, creating a joyful and memorable experience for every visitor.

In other areas, charming pavilions host vendors offering hot drinks, souvenirs, decorative items, and seasonal accessories, adding to the festive atmosphere.

This year's fair is designed to capture the magic of the season while introducing a fresh, lively public space along the boulevard.

Visitor turnout has been high from the very first day, reflecting the excitement and holiday spirit in the air.

The fair will delight guests from December 1 through January 5.

Afsana Mehdiyeva, head of the Press Service of the Baku Seaside Boulevard Administration, told journalists that New Year fair has been organized in a new and unique format.

She explained that the combination of seating, decorative elements, and lighting creates the impression of a small town within the boulevard.

"The Baku Seaside Boulevard Administration has made special preparations for this year's New Year fair, ensuring a festive and engaging event for visitors. This year's fair has been organized in a new and distinctive format, offering a fresh experience. The combination of installed seating, decorative elements, and carefully arranged lighting together creates the impression of a small town within the boulevard, giving the area a charming and immersive atmosphere," said Afsana Mehdiyeva.

She underlined that one of the most notable innovations of the fair organized by the Seaside Boulevard Administration is the city's first open-air ice rink. Built by ÜNNA Studio and organized by the Nargis Fund, this rink is located in the Dinamo area and will be open to the public from December 1 to January 5. The venue provides a new and exciting opportunity for visitors who wish to skate under the open sky, offering a unique and enjoyable winter activity.

Afsana Mehdiyeva emphasized that the rink has been constructed in full accordance with international safety and quality standards, ensuring a comfortable and safe recreational experience for visitors of all ages and skill levels.

"The ice surface, covering approximately 750 square meters, allows for free and unrestricted skating.

Completed with festive lighting and winter-themed decorative details, the rink brings a distinctive seasonal charm to the boulevard and enhances the overall atmosphere of the fair," she concluded.