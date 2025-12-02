Paralympic Committee, Archery Federation expand cooperation [PHOTOS]

2 December 2025 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

The National Paralympic Committee and the Archery Federation are expanding their cooperation to develop para-archery, Azernews reports.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation has been signed between the committee and the federation. A detailed meeting was held between officials of both organisations to discuss the memorandum.

The parties discussed the development of para-archery as a sport and explored opportunities for collaboration. According to the memorandum, both organisations will engage in mutual activities aimed at promoting para-archery in the country, encouraging the participation of people with disabilities in the sport, and implementing joint projects.

The MoU was signed by the Secretary General of the National Paralympic Committee, Tohrul Rahimov, and the Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Archery Federation, Farid Khalilov.

The Azerbaijan Archery Federation serves as the official representative of World Archery in Azerbaijan and oversees the development of the sport nationwide.

Established in 1963, it became formally affiliated with the international governing body in 1993. The federation organises national competitions and tournaments, hosts international events, and actively participates in the training and development of athletes and coaches.

Azerbaijan made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and power lifting. In the same year, the National Paralympic Committee was established.

Since 1996, national paralympians have taken part in many international competitions and six Paralympic Games. They enriched the country's medal haul with multiple awards.

The Azerbaijani Paralympic team has made significant progress since the Tokyo 2020 Games, where they won 14 medals, including 4 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, the Paralympic team earned 11 medals, including 4 silver and 5 bronze.