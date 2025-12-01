Turkiye cancels restaurant fees

1 December 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In Turkiye, restaurants will no longer be allowed to charge mandatory service fees, Azernews reports.

Turkish Ministry of Commerce is preparing new regulations that will prohibit restaurants, cafes, and other catering establishments from adding compulsory payments under the guise of service charges, table fees, or other similar surcharges.

Previously, restaurants could require an additional service fee if it was clearly listed on the menu. With the new rules, this practice will be completely eliminated.

From now on, customers will only pay for the dishes and drinks they order. Establishments will no longer be allowed to include service or table fees on the menu. The only possible extra payment will be a tip, and that only if the customer chooses to give one.

The new regulations are expected to increase price transparency, as menus will show only the actual cost of food and beverages. This will make it easier for customers to compare prices across different establishments.

As a result, consumers will be less likely to be misled by hidden fees, and competition in the restaurant industry is expected to become stronger. Interestingly, some experts believe this change could even encourage restaurants to improve service quality voluntarily, as tips become a more direct reflection of customer satisfaction.