Kazakhstan to build largest cotton cluster

3 December 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Turkestan region of Kazakhstan is set to host the largest cotton cluster in Central Asia, covering an area of 60,000 hectares, Azernews reports.

The complex will not only cultivate natural cotton fiber but will also produce ready-made garments on site. The project will attract over 200 billion tenge in investment, with a Chinese company serving as the main investor.

The agreement was previously reached between the corporation’s head, Zhang Qihai, and Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektenov.

As part of the project, 196 pumping stations equipped with highly efficient drip irrigation systems will be constructed, along with 500 km of irrigation and distribution channels. The complex will also feature integrated fertilizer supply systems and modern agricultural machinery sourced from the world’s leading manufacturers.

Once operational, the new cluster is expected to boost domestic processing, strengthen Kazakhstan’s textile industry, expand exports, and create new business opportunities. Currently, the country produces approximately 75,000 tons of cotton fiber, most of which is exported.

An interesting aspect of the project is its potential to transform Kazakhstan into a regional hub for textile innovation, integrating smart farming technologies and sustainable practices that could set new standards for cotton production in Central Asia