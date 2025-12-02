Shaki State Drama Theater stages production by eminent playwright [PHOTOS]

2 December 2025 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

An open public viewing has taken place at Shaki State Drama Theater for the play of the same name based on the work "The Rich Woman" by Honored Art Worker, writer, and playwright Ali Amirli, Azernews reports.

The performance, which explores how materialism can overshadow spirituality and how a person may fail to restrain their desires, ultimately disregarding family values, was received with great interest by theatergoers.

The production's director is Elvin Nuri, the stage designer is Nijat Mammadov, the costume designer is Dilshad Shirinova, and the music designer is Zeynab Khalilova.

The roles in the play were performed by Honored Artist Rahim Gojayev and actors Lala Mammad, Khayal Salahov, Rashid Mirizade, Parviz Ismayilov, Rasul Mammadrahimov, Nazila Imamguseynova, Arzu Mustafayeva, Sanubar Israfilova, Elvin Mabudov, Arzuman Abdullazade, Nurana Mirzaliyeva, Narmin Nabiyeva, Gulkhar Imamhuseynova, Javidan Eminov, and Yagub Latifzade.

Note that Ali Amirli has been engaged in literary work since 1971. Over the years, dozens of his short stories, novellas, and novels have been published in periodicals, including the magazines "Azerbaijan", "Ulduz", and "Literary Azerbaijan". He is the author of more than twenty short stories.

Since 1990, he has been active in playwriting. His plays have been staged in most theaters across Azerbaijan, including the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater, the State Theater of Musical Comedy, the State Theater for Young Audiences, the State Youth Theater, and others.

His works have been translated into Russian, Turkish, Tajik, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, and other languages.

The television play "Bala-bashabyala" (1995), based on his comedy, was repeatedly broadcast on AzTV and other national TV channels and gained wide popularity.

In 2000, he was awarded the Humay Award for his literary achievements.

On December 30, 2015, Ali Amirli was granted the honorary title of Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan.

The Shaki State Drama Theater began operating in 1976 and is named after Azerbaijani writer Sabit Rahman.

In 2011, President Ilham Aliyev ordered major reconstruction work, and the overhaul started in 2012. As a result of the renovation, the building's area expanded from 4,000 to 5,000 square meters.

Over the years, the theater has earned recognition not only in Shaki but across the country for its engaging and high-quality performances and remains an important cultural center in the region. It also regularly participates in and hosts the Shaki International Theater Festival, welcoming performers from various countries.

In 2025, the theater continues to maintain an active repertoire. It has announced four new productions for the year and regularly hosts touring performances, including works from leading Azerbaijani theaters.

The repertoire typically includes contemporary Azerbaijani plays, classical national works, and adaptations of international literature, reflecting a blend of traditional and modern theatrical approaches.