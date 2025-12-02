16th Azerbaijan-Turkiye High-level Military Dialogue opens in Baku

2 December 2025 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The 16th High-Level Military Dialogue between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkiye has officially commenced in Baku.

As reported by Azernews, according to the Ministry of Defense, the event began with a meeting between delegations led by Lieutenant Generals Azer Aliyev and Ali Osman Yurdagül.

Expressing his pleasure at welcoming the Turkish delegation, Lt. Gen. A. Aliyev emphasized that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye continues to grow on the foundation of brotherhood and friendship between the two nations.

Lt. Gen. A. O. Yurdagül, in turn, thanked the Azerbaijani side for their warm hospitality and attention, noting that these reciprocal meetings make a significant contribution to the exchange of experience between the two armed forces.

During the discussions, the delegations reviewed the current status of joint work in military, military-technical, and other areas of cooperation. The prospects and directions for further development of Azerbaijani-Turkish military relations, as well as topics of mutual interest, were also extensively discussed.

The opening ceremony of the High-Level Military Dialogue was held with the participation of both delegations, followed by meetings of the sub-working groups to address specific areas of collaboration.