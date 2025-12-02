Azerbaijan and EU discuss opportunities for expanded energy cooperation
Azerbaijan has discussed new opportunities for energy cooperation with the European Union (EU), Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov announced in a post on his X account, Azernews reports.
“We held productive discussions with Mariyana Kuyundžić, the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan,” Shahbazov wrote.
“We reviewed the development of our strategic energy partnership, including the Southern Gas Corridor, the ‘Green Energy Corridor’ initiative, energy efficiency, hydrogen, and other priority areas. We also evaluated emerging opportunities for cooperation in light of the new realities in the region.”
#Avropaİttifaqı|nın (Aİ) ölkəmizdəki nümayəndəliyinin rəhbəri, səfir Mariyana Kuyundziç ilə səmərəli müzakirələr apardıq. Strateji #enerji tərəfdaşlığımızın #CənubQazDəhlizi, “#YaşılEnerjiDəhlizi” layihələri, #enerjisəmərəliliyi, #hidrogen və digər prioritet istiqamətlərinin… pic.twitter.com/Xuc8q7IsA4— Parviz Shahbazov (@ParvizShahbazov) December 2, 2025
