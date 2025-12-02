Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan and EU discuss opportunities for expanded energy cooperation

2 December 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan has discussed new opportunities for energy cooperation with the European Union (EU), Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov announced in a post on his X account, Azernews reports.

“We held productive discussions with Mariyana Kuyundžić, the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan,” Shahbazov wrote.

“We reviewed the development of our strategic energy partnership, including the Southern Gas Corridor, the ‘Green Energy Corridor’ initiative, energy efficiency, hydrogen, and other priority areas. We also evaluated emerging opportunities for cooperation in light of the new realities in the region.”

