This year’s top cinematic hits revealed

2 December 2025 21:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The ranking of the best films of 2025 has been released, highlighting a year packed with exceptional cinema. First place went to the drama "Battle After Battle", starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Chase Infinity, Benicio del Toro, and Teyana Taylor, Azernews reports.

Second place is claimed by "Hamnet", a moving film that delves into William Shakespeare’s personal tragedy—the loss of his only son. Based on Maggie O’Farrell’s acclaimed novel, the film stars Paul Mescal as Shakespeare and Jessie Buckley as his wife Agnes.

Rounding out the top three is the detective thriller "Black Suitcase – A Double Game", directed by Steven Soderbergh. Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender play a married couple who are also intelligence agents, navigating a tense world of espionage and intrigue.

The rest of the top ten features standout titles such as "Train Dreams", "New Wave", "Simple Accident", "Method of Elimination", "Sorry Baby", "Marty the Magnificent", and "Sentimental Value".

The second ten offers a diverse selection of films, including "Peter Khujar's Day", "Eddington", "Universal Language", "Happiness to All", "Orwell: 2+2=5", "How to Become a Guinea Fowl", "The Phoenician Scheme", "The Romantic Generation", "Frankenstein", and "Guns".

A striking feature of this year’s list is the wide variety of genres, ranging from deeply emotional dramas and historical biopics to inventive thrillers and quirky comedies. Critics have pointed out that 2025 may be a turning point in cinematic storytelling, blending classic narrative techniques with bold experimental approaches.

Several of this year’s films are pushing the boundaries of visual effects and immersive storytelling, hinting at a future where cinema increasingly combines traditional artistry with cutting-edge technology, from virtual sets to AI-assisted cinematography.